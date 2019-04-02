B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

33-year-old arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer after incident in Nanaimo

A police officer got a black eye but made an arrest with help from civilians at a Nanaimo shopping plaza on the weekend.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested for assaulting a police officer and a civilian and taken into custody Saturday after an incident at Rutherford Road and the old Island Highway.

Police responded at about 6 p.m. to a report of a man and woman creating a disturbance at a business at a shopping plaza at the intersection, and according to a press release, found an “irate male” and a woman wearing only a bathing suit and “behaving quite erratically.”

“When the officer attempted to detain her for her safety, her male friend interfered and began punching and assaulting the officer,” the release notes. “The officer and suspect ended up fighting and tumbled onto the ground where more punches and strikes were landed by both parties.”

The suspect broke free and attempted to get away, but passers-by assisted, and “this was enough to allow the officer the time he needed to secure the suspect in handcuffs.”

The 38-year-old woman was located near the scene and taken to hospital for a medical assessment. The male suspect is slated to appear in court today.

“The officer worked the remainder of his shift but will be sporting a black eye and some bumps and bruises for his efforts…” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Some of the bystanders got a little banged up which is unfortunate but it’s sure nice to know that when the fight is on, our community members have our back.”

It was the second time in a week that passers-by assisted Nanaimo RCMP in an arrest; five people restrained a 17-year-old attempted murder suspect after a stabbing last Wednesday on the Harbourfront Walkway.


