Comox Valley RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Darrell Featherstone. Photo via Twitter

Vancouver Island RCMP seek assistance locating missing man

Comox Valley man has not been seen since Aug. 6

  • Aug. 10, 2021 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The Comox Valley RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to locate Darrell Featherstone.

The 31-year old was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on Aug. 6, 2021 after he stopped showing up for work and friends and family hadn’t heard from him.

“It is unusual for Darrell not to be in touch with his friends and family for more than a few days,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP. “His truck has been located and investigators are being assisted by Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue to search the area.”

Featherstone is approximately 5’5 tall, has a thin build with dirty blond hair. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo of the Browning symbol of a buck on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, grey Carhartt pants, and work boots.

If you see Darrell Featherstone, or know where he may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

