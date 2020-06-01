Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

Vancouver Island Regional Libraries, (VIRL), will soon offer “takeout” style library services and online programming so VIRL customers can reconnect with their local library.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought much of society to a standstill,” VIRL’s Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno said. “Libraries were well positioned with our existing online services to help customers navigate these uncertain times. Now, I am excited to announce that VIRL is ready to begin the process of opening back up, and that includes getting books, DVDs, and other physical materials into people’s homes again.”

VIRL’s takeout service will roll out this week, (June 1 – June 8), on a branch-by-branch basis. Each VIRL branch is undergoing inspections and detailed risk assessments to determine whether branches can safely reopen. Staff will be provided training and personal protective equipment, (PPE), to safely perform their duties.

VIRL will be providing updates on locations and opening dates on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, as well as at virl.bc.ca.

Customers will be able to place holds using the VIRL online catalogue. Staff will then collect the requested items and arrange a time for the materials to be picked up. The takeout experience is designed to minimize physical contact. All materials will be quarantined for 72 hours between loans.

There is a limit of five items per checkout to help manage the rate at which collections are taken from branches. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags to carry their books whenever possible. It is not recommended to share library materials with family and friends at this time.

VIRL is working to reopen their branches in the future. Reopenings will be done in accordance with advice from public health officials. VIRL will inform the public about any future reopenings.