Vancouver Island resident wins lottery

Duncan Fairfield said he was in “total disbelief” after scanning his Lotto 6/49 ticket from the draw on Sept. 23 and realizing he had matched five out of six numbers, plus the bonus to win more than $99,000.

The Cowichan Bay resident purchased his Combo Play ticket from Hank’s Handimart in Duncan.

“I thought it had to be wrong, and so decided to scan the ticket again,” Fairfield recalled.

“I told the retailer right away…he was just as shocked as I was.”

After it sunk in, Fairfield says the first person he told his winning news to was his girlfriend.

Fairfield said he plans on saving his prize for future home renovations and possibly a new computer.

“I feel happy and very excited,” he said.

