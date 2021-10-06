Vancouver Island set new record-high for COVID-19 cases in single day

107 new cases were reported on the island on Tuesday

There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island Tuesday, setting a new single-day record.

That beats the previous record of 102, which was set on Sept. 17. At least 60 new cases have been reported within Island Health every day since Sept. 7 — a level that was not reached at all between early April and late August.

The latest new cases brought the total number of active cases on Vancouver Island to 723. As of Tuesday, there were 40 people hospitalized in the Island Health area, 23 of them in critical care.

Province-wide there were 593 new cases on Oct. 5, up from 490 new cases on Oct. 4, but still below the 7-day rolling average, which was at 699.1 on Oct. 4.

That brings the total number of active cases to 5,937.

B.C. health authorities continue to hold appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases