Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

A student is recovering after being air-lifted off Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan Monday evening following a mountain biking accident.

The 14-year-old Quamichan School student had been riding with the Cowichan Secondary Mountain Bike Club when the incident occurred.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 5:10 last night for an incident on Mount Tzouhalem,” confirmed BCEHS communications officer Shannon Miller Tuesday morning. “A local paramedic crew was dispatched and on scene quickly, followed by an air ambulance auto-launched from Vancouver. The air ambulance helicopter arrived on scene at 5:44 and transported a patient in serious condition to hospital in Victoria.”

School District 79 Superintendent and CEO Rod Allen confirmed the student was on a ride with the school club when the 14-year-old went over the handlebars.

“Staff were on the ride and were able to immediately and effectively take care of the student until emergency services arrived,” Allen said. “They knew exactly what to do and were well prepared for the situation.”

The decision to use the air ambulance was a precaution and the student was discharged from the hospital soon after assessment, Allen added.

“We want to pass along a big thanks as well to the Maple Bay Fire Department, BC Ambulance Services, and all other first responders. There were also several parents who stayed behind to offer support, which was much appreciated.”


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare
Next story
B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Just Posted

Western Forest Products completes sale of ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

New limited partnership to be called Huumiis Ventures

Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Jessi Howden hopes four-legged buddy Zeus will be able to hike after surgery

False alarm about fallen skydiver triggers big search near Port Alberni

Red distress flare was reportedly observed near the Beaufort Mountain Range

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read