Drew Dell started an online fundraiser for the family of a Sooke teen Naveah Wittneben died in a Feb. 26 car crash in Cobble Hill. (GoFundMe)

Vancouver Island teen killed in crash ‘was loved by everyone she met’

Sooke’s Nevaeh Wittneben, 16, died in a Trans-Canada Highway crash Sunday in Cobble Hill

An online fundraiser for the family of a Sooke teen who died in a car crash Sunday is gaining momentum as the community mourns.

“They need all the time they can to grieve and heal, and we as a community can help them. Please support if you can so ‘we as a village’ can help this family during the most tragic, painful time,” Drew Dell writes in the fundraiser description.

While they identify the teen only as Nevaeh in the fundraiser, Black Press Media has learned the girl who died is Nevaeh Wittneben, 16.

Dell started the campaign with a goal of $10,000 to help Nevaeh’s mother and father with finances so they could grieve and heal. It neared $5,000 early Tuesday as the community started to learn of the loss.

“Nevaeh was loved by everyone she met. She was far too young to leave this world. The pain that Nevaeh’s parents and twin brother are going through is hard to comprehend,” Dell writes.

The teen was a passenger in a car that crashed Sunday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway near Fisher Road in Cobble Hill.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP said an officer was flagged down at 7 a.m., shortly after the single-vehicle crash.

B.C. Ambulance and the local fire department responded and immediately began administering first aid to the two people inside the vehicle. The driver sustained serious injuries.

