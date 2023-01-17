VIU advised that Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond is returning an honorary degree she received from the university 10 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

VIU advised that Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond is returning an honorary degree she received from the university 10 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island University accepts return of honorary degree from Turpel-Lafond

University says it is in the process of developing an Indigenous identity policy

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond no longer holds a Vancouver Island University degree.

She has informed the university that she is giving back an honorary doctorate of laws conferred on her in 2013, according to a press release from VIU.

The university advised Turpel-Lafond “that it would be moving forward with a process” regarding her honorary degree after members of the VIU community as well as the Indigenous Women’s Collective asked for a review into her “eligibility to hold VIU’s highest honour.”

Turpel-Lafond, a scholar and former judge, was B.C.’s representative for children and youths and recently reported on racism in B.C.’s health-care system.

A CBC News investigation this past fall questioned her stated Indigenous ancestry, though she has maintained that she has Cree heritage.

READ ALSO: UBC to review hiring process of Indigenous scholars amid missteps on Turpel-Lafond

VIU, in its press release, condemned Indigenous identity fraud and said it is in the process of developing and implementing an Indigenous identity policy.

“False claims of Indigenous ancestry cause harm to Indigenous peoples,” said Dr. Deborah Saucier, VIU president and vice-chancellor, in the release “This is why VIU’s future policy on Indigenous identity will honour the contributions of Indigenous students, faculty, staff and community leaders and will include safeguards to confirm Indigenous identity going forward.”

The university noted that it will also be reviewing its policy and procedure for nominating, awarding and rescinding honorary degrees.

READ ALSO: Hope fills VIU graduates


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VIU

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police

Just Posted

Spencer Hiemstra, a folk musician from Campbell River, will be performing on Jan. 29, 2023 at Chars Landing in Port Alberni. (Photo courtesy Matt Lineker)
Coastal folk singer makes a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Sage Dziekan-Gwilt, second from left, a Grade 11 wrestler from ADSS, joins teammates on Team BC. (PHOTO COURTESY BC WRESTLING)
Alberni high school wrestlers place second overall in Nanaimo meet

A patch of sand can be seen on Woodland Crescent in Port Alberni where a playground was once located. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Westporte residents in Port Alberni concerned by park closures

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save during a game against the Surrey Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Hedquist sets new franchise shutout record with Alberni Valley Bulldogs