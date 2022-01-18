Vancouver Island University working to decolonize B.C. classrooms

Plan calls for Indigenizing VIU, rather than have it serve as a tool of colonialism

By Jenessa Joy Klukas, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE DISCOURSE

Education student Hayden Taylor says Vancouver Island University (VIU) is “definitely a safe space for Indigenous future educators.”

Taylor is a member of the Haisla Nation, and as a fifth year in VIU’s Bachelor of Education program, he regularly participates in Indigenous practices on campus.

Taylor is an active participant at Shq’apthut (A Gathering Place), the campus’s hub for Indigenous supports, and is part of VIU’s Community Cousins program. Community Cousins is a mentorship program made up of VIU Indigenous students, that provides support for other Indigenous students.

“The whole university itself welcomes Indigenous culture,” Taylor said.

And while that may be true, Deborah Saucier, the university’s vice-chancellor and president said it’s still a colonial institution.

“I don’t know that you can decolonize university. But maybe we could Indigenize it,” she said. “That also involves having some really hard conversations about what colonialism has done to Indigenous Peoples in this place that we now call Canada.”

Saucier is Metis from Treaty 6 Territory. She said that VIU has diverse upper leadership with a large majority of their senior team being women, and an Indigenous chancellor: Kekinusuqs (Dr. Judith Sayers) from Hupacasath First Nation.

“If we meet in the middle, we can actually do some really impressive things, and have started to,” Saucier said.

Under Saucier’s guidance VIU has put forward a new five-year strategic plan which includes a commitment to build stronger partnerships with Indigenous communities.

Saucier said that the promise to build stronger partnerships with Indigenous communities is a re-commitment of the work that VIU is already doing, and to work toward Indigenizing VIU, rather than have it serve as a tool of colonialism.

VIU offers classes in Indigenous knowledge that Saucier described as “side by side with the Western canon.” This helps challenge colonial perspectives, and recognizes Indigenous perspectives as a different way to understand what is going on.

In the Education program, students are trained alongside Indigenous educators and Elders-In-Residence, and taught professional standards of anti-racism and anti-discrimination practices, while also drawing everything back to the First Peoples Principles of Learning.

Elders-In-Residence

VIU’s Elders-In-Residence program provides Indigenous students with the opportunity to meet with an Elder five days a week. They can be found at Shq’apthut (A Gathering Place).

Shq’apthut (A Gathering Place), is a safe place for “Indigenous students to come and get any support that they need, or if they just … are in need of a space that is just quiet that they can study and work on their homework,” Taylor said.

Elders also conduct ceremonial practices, oral traditions, and storytelling throughout the week there.

The Elders-In-Residence program is something that both Taylor and Saucier cite as an important part of creating Indigenous supports, and encouraging decolonization.

“The VIU Elders also have an office within the education building and welcome the education students to come and visit if they have any questions,” Taylor said.

There are also a number of Elders working with the university’s faculty of education and teacher training program. These Elders are involved with the work at every level of planning and development, said Dean of Education, David Patterson.

“The Elders-in-Residence work with our education faculty talking about decolonizing education,” Patterson said. “They provide professional development, they often contribute to program planning. And they have connections over the years with individual students.”

In the 2020/2021 school year 12% of the overall population at VIU identified as Indigenous while in the faculty of education, 10% identified as Indigenous.

Taylor agreed that Indigenous connection is important to decolonize the classroom at all levels. But, he said he wishes that direct Indigenous connection would be required in Education programs at VIU.

“One thing I would probably change is having every teacher candidate reach out to an Elder to have a conversation. It doesn’t have to be about the education program.”

Lack of connection can cause non-Indigenous teachers not to feel confident enough in teaching the Indigenous curriculum, he said.

The Elders-in-Residence program only scratches the surface of VIU’s respect and integration of Indigenous people Saucier said, because Elders are recognized as faculty.

“To become recognized as an Elder in your community means that you’ve done a lot of things that are remarkably like getting a PhD,” Saucier said. “You possess a large body of knowledge, of specialized knowledge that has been recognized by other holders of that specialized knowledge as being enough.”

Saucier said she believes this was VIU doing the right thing, but realizes that this was an act of “profound transformation.”

“You know, VIU is definitely doing something right,” Taylor said. “When it comes to involving Elders … and supporting Indigenous people when it comes to education.”

RELATED: Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

EducationIndigenousPost-secondary Education