West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) has announced it will be pausing its emergency services as of Sept. 1 due to staffing shortages. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Vancouver Island vet clinic closing ER services due to staff shortages

WAVES will only offer specialty care as of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria pet owners will have one less place to take their furry friends when they aren’t feeling well as of Sept. 1.

West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES) announced on social media it will be pausing emergency services due to staffing shortages.

While the Langford clinic – one of the only emergency vet clinics on southern Vancouver Island – is rebuilding its emergency room team, it will only be offering specialty services such as internal medicine, neurology, and surgery.

“We would like to thank our incredible staff for their hard work during this busy time,” read the post. “And thanks to you, our clients, for your patience during this transition.”

The post did not provide any information on when the clinic may resume emergency services.

