Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open next week

Vancouver Island will soon have its first BC Cannabis Store.

The Campbell River location at Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre is set to open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on July 31.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Campbell River, as we continue our efforts to rollout our network of retail stores and service the province,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, cannabis operations. “BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Campbell River community.”

The store’s regular hours will see it open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It will offer a range of products approved by Health Canada including dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls.

Around 16 jobs are being created at the store including a store manager, two assistant store managers and “knowledgeable” cannabis consultants, according to a BC Liquor Distribution Branch press release.

The location in Campbell River is opening the same day as the BC Cannabis Store in Cranbrook. There are already two locations open and operating in Kamloops.

While some private cannabis stores already operate on the island in Port Hardy and Victoria, Campbell River will be the first Vancouver Island city to have a BC Cannabis Store.

More locations are slated to open around the Island, including in Courtenay, Parksville and Port Alberni.

