Bright blossoms provide quite a contrast against a bright blue sky in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Bright blossoms provide quite a contrast against a bright blue sky in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Vancouver Island’s long dry spell in April unlikely to be duplicated in May

More sporadic weather to occur around the Island for the next several weeks

Minimal precipitation marked April around Vancouver Island in a carbon copy of last year.

And the outlook for May also appears destined to be the same as 2020, but with sporadic weather conditions that definitely won’t set the table for an early summer.

The stats for April and the May forecast “looks like a repeat of last year for both, and we may have to wait until the summer solstice for our first sustained summer weather, unlike much of the 2010 decade when summer often arrived in May,” noted Chris Carss, a volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada at his Chemainus home.

Carss recorded a total rainfall for April of just 33.7 millimetres compared to the normal of 74.9 mm. The total measurement from Keith Rush at his Foster Point Road residence on nearby Thetis Island was even less at 21.1 mm, well below half the total there from April of 2020 of 53.3 mm. It was the second lowest April total recorded by Rush next to 15.7 mm in 2016.

Carss added the month that just ended came in three distinct phases, a familiar pattern during recent times, including April of last year.

The first 10 days saw typical weather for the time of year, with variable cloud cover, occasional showers and near normal temperatures.

“This was followed by an unusually long foretaste of summer, with sunny dry weather that settled in April 11,” Carss indicated. “At first, temperatures remained very close to normal, with overnight lows just a degree or two above freezing which created widespread early morning frost under clear skies and daytime highs in the low to mid-teens. The temperature regime then warmed up rather quickly so that afternoon highs got up to the extreme maximums for the month on no less than three days.

Related story: Pre-summer weather warms up the region

“The third phase began April 24 with a return to more normal spring weather with cooler temperatures and the customary mix of sunshine, cloud and showers.”

Overall, the warm dry spell in the middle of the month pushed the mean daily maximum temperature to 15.5 Celsius – 1.5 C above normal – reduced the rainfall total to less than half the normal and more than doubled the total days with sunshine. A total of 22 days were mostly or partly sunny and dry. An additional day with partly sunny weather but also some rain brought the total number of days with at least some sunshine to 23.

The mean minimum temperature was 6.1 C, slightly above the normal of 5.6 C. April 15, 17 and 19 all had high temperatures of 22.0 C, with the extreme minimum of 0.5 C occurring on April 10.

“For the second year in a row, there will be no sustained early summer in May like there was during much of the 2010 decade,” pointed out Carss. “Normal spring conditions are expected to predominate for the rest of the month and well into June.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

EnvironmentWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

There’s nothing like the sunny days we’ve been having to do a little fishing or paddle-boarding on Fuller Lake. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There’s nothing like the sunny days we’ve been having to do a little fishing or paddle-boarding on Fuller Lake. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Missing and murdered Indigenous women, men and children honoured
Next story
VIDEO: Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road, leaving 23 dead

Just Posted

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Missing and murdered Indigenous women, men and children honoured

May 5 is Red Dress Day across the country

The Alberni Valley’s Emergency Operations Centre is located around the corner and below the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni marks Emergency Preparedness Week from May 3-8

Alberni Valley Emergency Program will educate residents about preparing for emergencies

A group of men in dress slacks, high collars, ties and tails, poses underneath an arching banner that says: “ALBERNI FIRE DEPT”. The sign features two leather firefighters’ helmets that were used during that time period. One of four celebrations at Alberni Fire Department held each year, (Halloween, New Years, July 1st and May Day), this may be a New Year’s Dance. The photo was taken in the Alberni Athletic Hall—possibly the old Athletic Hall (location of rescue hall and tennis courts). The men are identified from L-R: Dick Burke; Cameron Duff; D. Miles; P. Miles; Will Paul; E. White; George Forrest; Jock Redford; J. Forrest; G. Blady; E. McKay. The Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archives are available to the public at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06546)
LOOK BACK: The Alberni Valley’s first fire department

Take a peek back into history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Paige Maher commits to wrestling team at Simon Fraser University

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Ryan Nause fires a shot at the Cowichan goal. The shot ended up becoming Nause’s first BCHL goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Point streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs with loss against Cowichan

This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost in regulation since April 11

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

A wolf was seen in a resident’s backyard in Port Hardy. (Al Dodd photo)
Conservation officers awaiting reports of wolves at the door in Port Hardy

Wildlife officials need more direct concrete information before reacting, as social media buzzes

Island Health is launching an awareness campaign aimed at supporting men who use drugs alone, recognizing that it’s a population that is more at risk of overdose. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island Health trying to prevent overdoses by reaching out to men who use drugs alone

Health authority launching eight-week awareness campaign

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read