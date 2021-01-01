Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

Vancouver Island’s first baby of the year was born just before 2 a.m. in Nanaimo on Friday morning.

Parents Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their 9 pound 12 ounce newborn son into the world at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 1:54 a.m. They named him Gerald Patrick Doughty.

Island Health confirmed Gerald is also the first baby boy to be born in B.C. in 2021.

READ ALSO: Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

B.C.’s New Year’s baby girl was born just 21 minutes after midnight at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces. Parents Catherine Harrison and Darcy Doberstein haven’t named her yet.

In Victoria, the first baby of 2021 was born at 2:51 at Victoria General Hospital to parents Brandie and Michael Siegel. Link Siegel weighs 8 pounds 10 ounces.

In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BirthsHospitalsIsland HealthNanaimo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead following apartment fire in Duncan New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Tofino. (Black Press file photo)
Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

Police found the deceased man while conducting a welfare call at a Chesterman Beach Road residence.

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

Literacy Alberni instructors Lance Boer, Rebecca Dixon and Nicole Haggard meet online prior to the start of a new web designers’ program on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Training for careers in web design offered in Port Alberni

Literacy Alberni earns $340K grant to teach new programs

You have two options when it comes to officially opening a new facility – cut a ribbon or cut a cake. A cake cutting was chosen to officially open North Island College’s Campbell River campus expansion so (from left), college president John Bowman, North Island MLA Claire Trevena and NIC Board of Governors chair Jane Murphy had the honour of cutting the cake. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
North Island College reflects on 2020

Submitted From the highs of opening the expanded Campbell River campus to… Continue reading

Mayor Sharie Minions gives a virtual update on the city’s COVID-19 response in March 2020. (SCREENSHOT)
A Year in Review with Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions

2020 was a year of challenges for the City of Port Alberni

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Most Read