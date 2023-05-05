A cellphone tower. The Sooke to Port Renfrew cellphone project received nearly $5 million in funding from the province and $695,000 from Rogers Communications. (Shutterstock)

A cellphone tower. The Sooke to Port Renfrew cellphone project received nearly $5 million in funding from the province and $695,000 from Rogers Communications. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Island’s south coast finally gets long-awaited wireless coverage

A 70-km stretch of Highway 14 between Sooker and Port Renfrew finally has service

The completion of seven new cell towers has brought cellular service to a previously disconnected 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 between Sooke and Port Renfrew.

The project received nearly $5 million in funding from the province and $695,000 from Rogers Communications.

“Government investments in cell connectivity deliver essential infrastructure, ensuring that residents, commuters and tourists can access critical services in case of an emergency and enjoy the benefits of reliable cell service,” Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare said at a press conference in Shirley on Thursday.

RELATED: Cellular reception extending along Vancouver Island’s south coast

RELATED: Vancouver Island south coast cell phone fix pushed back to 2022

The province announced the project in April 2021 as part of its Connecting British Columbia program and anticipated it would bring cellular service to more than 1,200 homes in Port Renfrew, Shirley, Otter Point, Jordan River and some Pacheedaht First Nation communities.

The towers, which range in height from 40 to 60 metres, encountered several obstacles during construction. The seven sites faced labour and supply-chain challenges and construction delays caused by access issues, powerline construction, and environmental concerns.

Chief Jeff Jones said the Pacheedaht First Nation was pleased to have worked with the province and Rogers Communications in a productive and culturally sensitive manner during the installation of the cell towers and to see the project completed.

“There are challenges in constructing such a network in the rugged terrain of our land, along a potentially hazardous road during bad weather,” Jones said.

He added cellphone connectivity would enhance the quality of life, administration, operations, safety, security and economic development of the greater community of Pacheedaht and Port Renfrew.

Dwight Yochim, chief executive officer of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, said with extended cellular coverage, lost or injured persons can call for assistance, and search and rescue teams can locate them using GPS technology, reducing search time dramatically.

According to the province, there are 15,000 kilometres of primary, secondary and major highways in B.C. As of last December, 10,800 kilometres have cellular service.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CellphonesSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 years-plus sentence in one of the largest fentanyl seizures ever in Comox Valley
Next story
‘We are in a crisis’: Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done

Just Posted

The 2023-2025 elected chief and council for Hupacasath First Nation. From left to right: Councillor Serena Mayer, Councillor Cameron Tatoosh, Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder and Councillor Leah Wrigley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Brandy Lauder re-elected for second term as chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation

Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans celebrate as team captain Chase Klassen steps off the bus carrying the Coastal Conference trophy. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bring home Coastal Conference Cup

Evan McLeod and Carter Duperron received Knights of the Armada plaques, which are presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Wrestling caps off 2022-23 season with awards night

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Ethan Bono’s goal in the first period of Game 2 against the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, April 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Bono’s late-game heroics send Alberni Valley Bulldogs to Fred Page Cup finals