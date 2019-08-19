(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Police have arrested a man in connection to the carjacking of a woman’s SUV and a four-vehicle collision in Vancouver Sunday.

In a Monday morning news release, Vancouver police said they were called to Alma Street and West 4 Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a man who allegedly got into a pregnant woman’s Honda Pilot.

The man allegedly forced the woman out of the SUV, which was parked and idling, and then drove away.

Vancouver police said that 45 minutes later they were called to Granville Street and West 70 Avenue and found the same Honda Pilot crashed into three other vehicles.

Police said they arrested the driver, who had tried to run, a short distance away.

They are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man in connection to the carjacking and collision.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison
Next story
Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Just Posted

Sproat Lake residents oppose large-scale cannabis production in their neighbourhood

Community group calls public meeting for Aug. 21 to discuss implications to ACRD land

Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

Fire was discovered in bush off Kitsuksis Creek Trail

BCHL: Battle for Bulldogs’ roster spots heats up as main camp begins

Alberni Valley’s new head coach will get his first look at revamped Jr. A hockey team

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Jimmy Rayhill commits to Bulldogs as main training camp set to start Aug. 19

70 years of lifting: Canadian man, 85, could cinch weightlifting championship

The senior gym junkie is on track to win the World Masters Weightlifting championship

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC affair

Ethics watchdog Mario Dion found that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act

Maxime Bernier tells party faithful he will make it into the leaders’ debates

The People’s Party of Canada does not meet the current requirements

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Most Read