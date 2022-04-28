Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Vancouver man facing deportation from Indonesia amid allegations he danced naked

Man alleged to have performed the Haka — a ceremonial Maori dance — in the nude at sacred active volcano

A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked at a cultural site in violation of the country’s laws.

A translated news release from the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights says 33-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Craigen is accused of making an “immoral video at Batur Mountain,” which strongly violates Balinese culture.

In a video posted to Craigen’s Instagram account, that was later deleted, he says he performed the Haka — a ceremonial dance of the Maori people of New Zealand — in the nude on Mount Batur, an active volcano that is considered a sacred site.

The release says Craigen was in the process of reapplying for his visa, and his passport has been seized.

In another 18-minute long video posted to Instagram Tuesday, Craigen says he didn’t mean to cause the Maori or the Balinese people any offence.

Craigen, an actor and self-styled mind-body healer says he is “in immigration” and is sorry.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: U.S. man who re-entered Canada 20 minutes after being deported loses appeal of 9 month jail term

travel

Previous story
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses
Next story
Feds extend post-grad work permits for 50,000 students — but advocates say it’s not enough

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, accompanied by Tseshaht First Nation Elected Councillor Nasimius Ed Ross, speaks to the crowd during an opioid dialogue event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Port Alberni Shelter Society on April 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni backs MP’s drug decriminalization bill

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

A plot of city-owned land located at 3027 and 3037 Second Avenue. CMHA has proposed a housing development on this land. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Supportive, affordable housing pitched for city-owned lot in Port Alberni

A close-up of a piece of artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes