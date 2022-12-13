FILE - Vancouver police say a sophisticated crime ring was lacing Percocet pills with fentanyl to get people addicted. The department has arrested three people believed to have been involved in the trafficking, since the police investigation began in November 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

FILE - Vancouver police say a sophisticated crime ring was lacing Percocet pills with fentanyl to get people addicted. The department has arrested three people believed to have been involved in the trafficking, since the police investigation began in November 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Vancouver police bust crime ring selling fentanyl-laced pills in Downtown Eastside

Three arrested after $3 million in drugs, weapons and cash seized

Over 70 kilograms of fake fentanyl-laced pills are among the $3 million in drugs, weapons and cash the Vancouver Police Department says it recently seized from a sophisticated crime ring.

The department says it first started its investigation into the group in November 2021, working off the belief that they were lacing Percocet pills with fentanyl and selling them on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. VPD says it also believed the group was selling and shipping the pills throughout the province.

Percocet is an opioid regularly prescribed to people who have moderate to severe pain, and is safe when used at prescribed dosages. Once laced though, the pills become highly addictive and potentially fatal, VPD says.

In October, the department’s investigation culminated in a series of search warrants. Officers found and seized 72 kilograms of the fentanyl-laced pills, 16.5 kilograms of cocaine, 88 kilograms of cutting agents, as well as methamphetamine, MDMA and benzodiazepine. In total, the department says the drugs would have gone for around $3 million if sold.

Investigators also seized three handguns, ammunition, body armour and $123,000 in cash. Three people were arrested as a result.

VPD says it expects multiple charges will be laid by the end of its investigation.

READ ALSO: Police drawing out porch pirates with bait packages in one B.C. city

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bustVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Extreme shifts:’ New report details effects of changing Arctic climate
Next story
Private island near Nanaimo worth $3.7 million donated for conservation

Just Posted

Portal Players Dramatic Society member hinatinyis reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to children at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Santa pays a visit to Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni

The RBC Mobile Bank, which includes seating for customer service as well as an ATM at the back of the truck, has been set up in Port Alberni after a fire forced temporary closure of the RBC Royal Bank on Third Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
RBC in Port Alberni brings in mobile bank as branch recovers from fire

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s 2022 Light-Up Hospice display will be up throughout the month of December, until 11 p.m. nightly. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

Pop-up banner image