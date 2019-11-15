Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident in Whistler this past summer.

Squamish RCMP announced the charge against Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, in a news release Friday. Police received a complaint on July 19 about an alleged assault a few days prior, sparking an investigation.

During the course of the probe, RCMP said it was learned Berar, who lives in Surrey, was a serving member of the Vancouver Police Department. Investigators believe the incident was isolated and involved two people who know each other.

“Police do not believe the allegations are related to his employment as a police officer,” Squamish RCMP said.

In a emailed statement to Black Press Media on Friday, Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison confirmed that Berar is employed by the police department but is not on active duty.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Just Posted

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

North Island College to offer free menstrual products

NIC and North Island Students’ Union partnering on the initiative

Huu-ay-aht First Nations ‘optimistic’ about Bamfield road upgrades

Premier John Horgan travelled Bamfield Main to Anacla

Premier John Horgan stops in Port Alberni

Horgan headed to Bamfield to discuss road improvements

CMHA Port Alberni to launch community clean-up crew

CMHA received a $51,500 grant from city

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes

Railroad also said it was affected by a slowdown in the B.C.’s forestry sector

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Senior dies after suffering medical emergency and crashing vehicle in Nanoose Bay

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for first responders

Man, 50, dies following incident in downtown Parksville

Teenage girl hailed as hero for intervening after witnessing situation unfold

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

Most Read