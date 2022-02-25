Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘violent swarming’ in downtown park

Police say the victim was later found at his home with significant injuries

Police in Vancouver have released a video they acknowledge is troubling to watch, but say they hope it leads to identifying those who attacked a man in the city last weekend.

The video shows two men taking turns punching a man’s face and kicking his head and stomach as he lies on the ground, while a group of onlookers watches and films the attack.

Police say the victim was later found at his home with significant injuries after someone called 911 on his behalf and he required hospitalization.

They say officers quickly located and arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old man who has since been released from custody, but they are still searching for the second man in the video.

Const. Tania Visintin says the attack took place late Sunday in Emery Barnes Park, a densely populated area in downtown Vancouver, and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

She says the unidentified suspect is in his 20s, 160 pounds, about five-foot-nine, and was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black running shoes, and was carrying a black satchel.

— The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Public health mandates could return, Tam warns, but favours lighter touch in future
Next story
Do heat pumps, electric vehicles make sense in northern B.C.?

Just Posted

The U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs win silver medals at a tournament in Coquitlam over Family Day weekend. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni U11 hockey team wins silver in Coquitlam

Ladysmith local Ryan McMahon is bringing his musical stylings to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (Courtesty of Ryan McMahon)
Vancouver Island musician rekindles the flame with show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

A piece of artwork made by Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist explores the unseen