Surrey RCMP say men in the Lower Mainland have been reporting being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Surrey RCMP say men in the Lower Mainland have been reporting being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Vancouver sex worker arrested after series of druggings, including one that was fatal

Surrey RCMP say men were drugged and robbed while using an escort service

Police in Surrey say a Vancouver sex worker has been charged in relation to a series of alleged druggings in the Lower Mainland, including one that was fatal.

In Sept. 2021, Surrey RCMP started an investigation after receiving reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter.

These incidents happened in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane, 30, was arrested on Sept. 20. She is charged with manslaughter, theft over $5,000, fraud, extortion and administering an overpowering drug or substance.

SEE ALSO: Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

Kane will remain in custody while she awaits her next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Police say if you choose to meet with unknown people like escorts, they recommend you:

• Maintain continuity of all food or beverages you consume to ensure that they have not been spiked

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe

• Let a trusted person know where you are who can contact police should you not check in with them by a specified time


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage
Next story
How to help out your local bat population this Halloween

Just Posted

Fire crews with Port Alberni and Cherry Creek put out a fire at an RV park on Timberlane Road in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
RV park fire extinguished by Alberni Valley fire crews

Ron Clark and crew chief Denny McCurdy celebrate Clark’s sportsman class victory at the final drag races at Mission Raceway Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni driver brings home drag racing hardware from Mission Raceway

A lot on Fourth Avenue destined for tiny or pod homes has been cleared, serviced and leveled in anticipation of the structures. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village

School trustee candidates Rosemarie Buchanan, left, Chris Washington, Janis Joseph, Helen Zanette, Pam Craig and John Bennie all wait their turn to speak at an all-candidates’ meeting for ACRD and SD70 on Oct. 4, 2022 at Rimrock Casino. The meeting was hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Water use, zoning, taxation all concerns for Sproat Lake candidates