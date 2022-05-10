An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace was cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. Her eggs have since been addled by the parks board. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace was cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. Her eggs have since been addled by the parks board. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

Vancouver wishes ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to goose, then replaces eggs with infertile decoys

Vancouver Convention Centre staff had cordoned off the nesting goose to protect her

A nesting Canada goose that made headlines over the weekend for receiving VIP treatment at the Vancouver Convention Centre will no longer be a mother.

Vancouver’s Board of Parks and Recreation replaced her freshly-laid eggs with frozen ones Monday (May 9) morning, in its ongoing effort to reduce the city’s goose population.

Convention centre staff discovered the goose on Friday (May 6), keeping her eggs warm atop its Pacific Terrace, and immediately jumped into action to keep her safe ahead of Mother’s Day. They used belt stanchions to cordon off the area around her, and worked with Helijet to divert a helicopter that was set to land nearby.

They named her Heli and put out a news release on Mother’s Day asking the public to keep a safe distance from her.

The next day though, convention centre staff were informed their efforts had been for naught. The Vancouver parks board told them they would be replacing Heli’s eggs with infertile ones.

In a statement Tuesday, the board said its actions were in line with its annual Canada geese management practices. It says an overpopulation of the birds is wreaking havoc on Vancouver’s public spaces.

READ ALSO: Soon-to-be mother goose receiving VIP treatment at Vancouver Convention Centre

READ ALSO: Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada GooseVancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. eagle recovering after crashing through a bay window
Next story
Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions

Just Posted

Eirin Skotheim of Alberni District Secondary School catches some air in the long jump during the North Island Championships at Bob Dailey Stadium on Thursday, May 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Track meets return to Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni

West Coast General Hospital Foundation president Dr. Robert O’Dwyer, left, and foundation business manager Jessica Weeks, right, join Foster and Stephanie Belle, Wayne and Susan, Stephanie and Britton Coulson in announcing the Coulson family’s $500,000 donation to the WCGH emergency department. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coulson family donates $500,000 to West Coast General Hospital Foundation

Diego Hopkins of the Oceanside Sharks makes a diving shot on the Saanich Express goal during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on May 7, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Oceanside Sharks fall to Saanich Express in Junior B lacrosse action

Dontay’s father, Patrick Lucas, speaks with the media outside of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment on Monday, May 9. Lucas was accompanied by his sister and mother. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Mother, stepfather charged in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy