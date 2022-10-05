The Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver, as seen in 2018. Police say they are investigating new damage to the memorial, discovered Oct. 4, 2022. (Credit: Artur Anuszewski/Google Maps)

Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time

Glass photograph at front of site smashed on or before Oct. 4

Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial has been damaged for the second time in just over a year, and police say it appears to have been intentional once again.

Back in August 2021, the memorial was defaced with white paint and hand prints. This time, the glass photograph at the front of the site was smashed.

The Vancouver Police Department said it learned of the fresh vandalism on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and it’s since launched an investigation to determine who did it and why.

“We don’t just want to find the person who did this, but also understand why this cherished memorial was targeted,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

The memorial was installed in 2013 to pay tribute to the 376 passengers aboard the Komagata Maru steamship, which travelled from then-British India to Vancouver on May 23, 1914. The passengers were not allowed to disembark from the ship due to racist policies of the day when they arrived and, after two months on board with little food, water or medical attention, they were forced to turn back. There, 19 were shot and killed and many others were jailed as political agitators.

After the memorial was vandalized for the first time, local and federal leaders spoke out in condemnation. Mayor Kennedy Stewart called it disgusting and cowardly, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described it as “an act of hate.”

Four months later, Yuniar Kurniawan was charged with mischief in connection with the vandalism.

READ ALSO: Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

This time, police are investigating whether the perpetrator could be connected to different act of vandalism in the area from three days prior, when the Olympic Cauldron was smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0613, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Suspects smash Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic Cauldron

CrimeracismVancouver

