Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)

Vandal breaks Port Alberni courthouse windows, suspect still at large: RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public for more information

Police in Port Alberni are looking for a suspect who smashed windows in the front doors of the Provincial Courthouse Nov. 5, 2021.

At about 6:15 p.m. Port Alberni RCMP attended the courthouse on Fourth Avenue after receiving a report of windows broken. The suspect or suspects were gone and did not gain entrance into the building, as employees quickly secured the site.

Police are looking to speak to a person who had been in the area wearing a light-coloured checkered coat and a hat with earmuffs built into them. If anyone has knowledge of this incident or can identify the person in question, please call the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.

An estimated value of damage was not released.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniRCMP

Previous story
Charges, fines possible for protesters who hijacked Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony

Just Posted

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Vandal breaks Port Alberni courthouse windows, suspect still at large: RCMP

Volunteers picked up more than 150 pumpkins on Nov. 1, 2021, following Halloween celebrations. <ins>The pumpkins were either donated to farms for animal consumption or leftovers from retail outlets were donated to be made into food for human consumption. (PHOTO COURTESY RICHARD HUNEAULT)</ins>
Annual Port Alberni pumpkin pickup provides food for two-legged, four-legged recipients

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 had a Remembrance Day themed window display on Third Avenue in the Windows of Hope contest. (PHOTO COURTESY COULSON GROUP OF COMPANIES)
Port Alberni Legion branch recovers after COVID-19

Captain Michael Ramsay reads a prayer at the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery on Remembrance Day 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni remembers