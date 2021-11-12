Vandal breaks Port Alberni courthouse windows, suspect still at large: RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public for more information

Police in Port Alberni are looking for a suspect who smashed windows in the front doors of the Provincial Courthouse Nov. 5, 2021.

At about 6:15 p.m. Port Alberni RCMP attended the courthouse on Fourth Avenue after receiving a report of windows broken. The suspect or suspects were gone and did not gain entrance into the building, as employees quickly secured the site.

Police are looking to speak to a person who had been in the area wearing a light-coloured checkered coat and a hat with earmuffs built into them. If anyone has knowledge of this incident or can identify the person in question, please call the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.

An estimated value of damage was not released.



