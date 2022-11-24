Vandals have been peeling off the cement shingles on the backside of the Maritime Discovery Centre’s lighthouse. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Vandals have been peeling off the cement shingles on the backside of the Maritime Discovery Centre’s lighthouse. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Vandals force replacement of shingles at Maritime Discovery Centre lighthouse

Port Alberni museum building is losing its concrete shingles

The Maritime Discovery Centre’s lighthouse gallery is getting a facelift, no thanks to some vandals who have been peeling off the concrete shingles from the back of the building.

The shingles were installed 22 years ago. “The thinking was they would be more resilient to the effects of the weather than cedar, which wasn’t the case,” said Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society president Ken Watson.

“Folks have decided it’s ‘fun’ to rip them off.”

Nearly one-third of the backside of the lighthouse was exposed to the black roofing felt. The shingles will be replaced with metal cladding, which “shouldn’t look too different,” Watson said. A fresh coat of paint for the whole structure will help keep its aesthetic integrity.

Replacement of the cement shingles isn’t the only work done on the lighthouse lately. The membrane roof on top of the first stage of the lighthouse was recently replaced, Watson said. The $12,000 cost was offset by donations of $3,000 from the Port Alberni Port Authority and $3,600 from Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

Port Alberni-based Javen Simon Roofing Ltd. performed an emergency repair on the roof last winter when it started to leak, then were able to replace the roof this past summer, he said.

“We’re hoping to get (the lighthouse) back looking like the iconic building it is.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

museums-and-galleriesPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shooting in Coquitlam leaves 2 dead and 1 injured; IHIT deployed

Just Posted

Vandals have been peeling off the cement shingles on the backside of the Maritime Discovery Centre’s lighthouse. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Vandals force replacement of shingles at Maritime Discovery Centre lighthouse

ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive makes a return

Conductor Janet Shlackl directs the Urbanstreet Choir in rehearsal while Sandy Bouleau accompanies on piano. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New choir in Port Alberni ready for its first Christmas concert

From Paverpol figures to paintings, sock monkeys to Scrabble tile decorations, Mistletoe Market at The Grove showcases myriad items from Alberni Valley artisans. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Pop-up banner image