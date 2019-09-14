North Island-Powell River NDP candidate Rachel Blaney’s Comox campaign office was targeted overnight Friday with swastikas and spray paint. Photo submitted

Vandals target North Island-Powell River NDP candidate’s office in Comox with swastikas, graffiti

Rachel Blaney’s Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging overnight Friday.

North Island-Powell River NDP candidate Rachel Blaney’s Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging sometime overnight Friday.

Campaign organizer Kristy Bell said the windows of Blaney’s office – located at 1966 Guthrie Road – was covered with red and black spray paint with various words, symbols and Blaney’s name on her signs covered with paint.

One window reads: ‘Libs 4 Life’ in black spray paint. She explained staff at the nearby A&W first noticed the paint and alerted the office.

“I am very sad and disappointed,” said Blaney. “Obviously the signs spray-painted on our office are offensive and hateful. My team will have to clean up this mess – our community is better than this. We will come together and continue the important work of fighting for the riding.”

Bell confirmed the Comox Valley RCMP have been notified of the incident.

North Island-Powell River Liberal candidate Peter Schwarzhoff said he is appalled by the vandalism and noted incidents such as this cannot be tolerated.

“We have gotten used to having some of our signs destroyed … but this goes beyond that. I will trust that the RCMP are taking this seriously and not just as a prank.”


