Vehicle fire near highway causes concern in Port Alberni

A vehicle fire on the side of the highway in north Port Alberni prompted a flurry of phone calls to 911 this afternoon.
The vehicle was close to a couple of semi-trucks in front of Alberni Towing on Timberlane Road, causing some concern. Several calls about the fire came in to 911 shortly before 3:30 p.m.
A crew from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department knocked down the fire. Lucas Banton, Fire Chief for Cherry Creek VFD, said the occupants of the vehicle were able to self-extricate without injury.
Timberlane Road was blocked as fire crews mopped up. Traffic on Highway 4 was not affected.
