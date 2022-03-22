A firefighter with Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department hoses out the trunk of a smoking car on Timberlane Road on March 22, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Vehicle fire near highway causes concern in Port Alberni

Numerous calls came in to 911 about the fire; Highway 4 traffic not affected

A vehicle fire on the side of the highway in north Port Alberni prompted a flurry of phone calls to 911 this afternoon.

The vehicle was close to a couple of semi-trucks in front of Alberni Towing on Timberlane Road, causing some concern. Several calls about the fire came in to 911 shortly before 3:30 p.m.

A crew from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department knocked down the fire. Lucas Banton, Fire Chief for Cherry Creek VFD, said the occupants of the vehicle were able to self-extricate without injury.

Timberlane Road was blocked as fire crews mopped up. Traffic on Highway 4 was not affected.


A pair of firefighters with Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department hose out the inside of a smoking car on Timberlane Road on March 22, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department firefighters hose out the inside of a car that caught fire on Timberlane Road on March 22, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
