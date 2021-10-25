Emergency crews worked to pull a vehicle from under the Shawnigan Creek bridge where it went off the Trans-Canada Highway early Oct. 25. (Courtesy Mill Bay Fire Rescue)

Emergency crews worked to pull a vehicle from under the Shawnigan Creek bridge where it went off the Trans-Canada Highway early Oct. 25. (Courtesy Mill Bay Fire Rescue)

Vehicle goes off bridge on Highway 1 in Mill Bay

Southbound lanes on Trans-Canada Highway closed until 11 a.m.

One driver was injured Monday morning after their vehicle went off the side of a Trans-Canada Highway bridge near Shawnigan Lake Road and crashed into an embankment below.

The Mill Bay Fire Department was called to the highway just south of Shawnigan Lake/Mill Bay Road at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 25 for the single-vehicle crash. Using a combination of extrication tools and high angle rope rescue gear, members were able to remove the vehicle’s lone occupant and get them into the hands of paramedics.

“This is why we train for the worst-case scenarios,” the fire department wrote in a social media post. It did not comment on the condition of the driver.

The crash closed sections of the Trans-Canada Highway to traffic until around 11 a.m., according to highway maintenance service Emcon Services Inc. Traffic was delayed throughout the morning.

READ ALSO: Container ship burning off Greater Victoria shore under environmental, health monitoring

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashGreater Victoria

Previous story
UPDATE: More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to stormy seas
Next story
Woman who left Nanaimo hospital against medical advice now considered missing

Just Posted

Officials from Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Mosaic Forest Management, Tseshaht First Nation join Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne for the official groundbreaking for the Bamfield Main Road resurfacing project, Oct. 18, 2021 at Blenheim Pit. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
$31M Bamfield Road project breaks new ground for First Nation, Province of B.C.

Diane Naugler, executive director of the NIC Foundation receives $30,000 from NISU staff members Emma Warren, campus and community relations and Carissa Wilson, executive director. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island Students’ Union donates $30,000 for NIC student bursaries

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen models the Alberni Valley Bulldogs retro night jersey. (SCREENSHOT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs to celebrate league’s 60th anniversary with ‘retro night’

John Jack (Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board chair) and Wahmeesh Ken Watts (Tseshaht First Nation elected Chief Councillor) sign a government-to-government accord at the Tseshaht Administration Building on Oct. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht First Nation, ACRD build relationship of respect, communication