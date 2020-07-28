Incident map. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

A major car accident between Riverview Avenue and Cornwall Road for 36.7 km (Spences Bridge to 9 km south of Cache Creek) has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

Southbound traffic can detour onto Highway 97 and northbound traffic can detour onto Highway 8 at Spences Bridge.

There is no estimated time of opening, but an assessment is in progress.

Check DriveBC for the next update at 11 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
