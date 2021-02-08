Vehicle occupants flee from highway crash in Nanaimo, drugs and weapons found in car

Nanaimo RCMP say drug charges could be pending as an investigation continues into a weekend crash on the Nanaimo Parkway. Drugs were found in vehicle and two occupants fled the scene. (File photo)

RCMP say drug-related charges could be pending following a rollover crash on the Nanaimo Parkway on the weekend.

According to police there were multiple witnesses, including an off-duty RCMP officer, on Saturday, Feb. 6, at about 8 p.m. when a Subaru Outback struck a concrete curb and rolled several times on the Nanaimo Parkway near Third Street. When the car came to rest, its two occupants fled.

Drugs, including a “significant amount” of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and pills, were found in the car along with two machetes, an ice pick and a collapsible baton, say RCMP.

The discovery of the vehicle’s contents and the fleeing occupants prompted a call to RCMP Police Dog Services, which tracked one of the car’s occupants to Pryde Avenue where he was found with a serious upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital.

“PDS did their track all the way from the Third Street intersection,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “They found the guy right up in the 100 block of Pryde Avenue. He stopped. He was in bad shape.”

Investigators were unable to determine at the time who was driving and who was in possession of the drugs. The suspect taken to hospital, O’Brien said, was “less than forthcoming” about sharing information with investigators.

The drugs were seized and will be destroyed and the vehicle has been turned over to its registered owner.

“The investigation’s going to continue into the seizure of the drugs and weapons and there is the possibility of charges,” O’Brien said.

