No serious injuries reported after incident at Venue Financial Centres on Friday

A crossover utility vehicle smashed through the front of a business on Bowen Road on Friday evening. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A vehicle smashed through the front windows and ended up all the way inside a business on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road this evening.

Emergency crews were called out at 5 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bowen, where a crossover utility vehicle crashed into the Venue Financial Centres office.

Two women were working in the office, but were not hurt, and neither was the driver of the vehicle, a senior man.

