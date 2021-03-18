Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria airport falls of Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

An official speaking for the Victoria Airport Authority said Victoria International Airport (YYJ) is not about to lose designation as an ‘international’ airport as defined by an international organization.

Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations for the Victoria Airport Authority, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the airport does not appear among a list of 13 Canadian airports currently designated as international.

But this absence appears to be temporary and does not impact the airport’s ability to handle international flights.

“The short answer is no – we’re not about to lose our international status but I’ll give you a better response afterwards,” said Hunchak Tuesday morning after an advisory circular signed by Félix Meunier, director of standards for civil aviation with Transport Canada, made the rounds through media.

The advisory dated Jan. 26 is described as a document guiding airports seeking ‘international’ designation in accordance with all applicable domestic and international requirements. The document does not offer any rationale for not including YYJ and the Peninsula News Review has reached out to Transport Canada for comment.

Hunchak said later that the airport authority has been aware of the circular for some time, adding the authority is working with Transport Canada to get a better standing of the circular’s intent.

“Our additional understanding is that Transport Canada had enough information from those 13 airports that are included to actually designate them,” he said. “There are a lot of other airports in Canada, which receive international flights — and Victoria is included in that — not on the list.”

RELATED: Victoria International Airport revenues in a tailspin

Hunchak said airports not initially found on the list have until June 30 to submit a request for designation. “As long as we identify that we meet the criteria, we would continue to be identified in these aeronautical publications as an international airport, according to the ICAO definition.”

These criteria concern the presence of certain services (like customs among others) — which the airport has, said Hunchak.

The document defines an international airport as an airport of “entry and departure for international commercial air traffic, where the formalities incident to customs, immigration, public health, animal and plant quarantine and similar procedures are carried out.”

Hunchak said earlier the airport is currently compiling the necessary documents to submit them by June 30.

While Victoria International Airport is not among the four designated Canadian airports handling international flights, the airport has had international and trans-border flights for many years, said Hunchak. “We continue to do so,” he said.

In the past, the airport has offered regularly scheduled flights to the United States as well as seasonal flights to Mexico, which Hunchak hopes will return once airlines have announced their schedules.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Victoria International Airport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey
Next story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

Just Posted

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a… Continue reading

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features artwork from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking artists for 2022 exhibits

The current exhibit at Port Alberni art gallery is on display until March 27

The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Community clean-up planned for April 17 in Port Alberni

Rotary Club of Port Alberni wants to start an annual event

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria airport falls of Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Most Read