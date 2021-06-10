Vancouver Island First Nations and others gather on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. The timing of the discovery will affect Victoria’s marking of July 1 as Canada Day this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gather on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. The timing of the discovery will affect Victoria’s marking of July 1 as Canada Day this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Victoria cancels Canada Day events out of respect for First Nations

Reconciliation-based hour-long TV presentation to air later this summer, rather than July 1

The absence of First Nations participation during a time of grieving, combined with a lack of available time to refocus a planned Canada Day celebration broadcast, has prompted a shift in the City of Victoria’s marking of the nation’s 154th birthday.

A late motion brought forward Thursday by Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Marianne Alto to council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting asked for the Canada Day plans in the works to be put on hold, to give the city time to consult with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations on using the planned hour-long broadcast July 1 as a reconciliation-focused educational opportunity.

Committee members agreed and as a result, the city will not stage any of the typical events on Canada Day this year.

“The more we reflect, the more we understand that holding the usual Canada Day celebrations could be damaging to the city’s and the community’s reconciliation efforts,” Helps and Alto wrote in the motion.

The city had already begun planning for an hour-long, multifaceted TV production similar to last year, given the inability to stage the typical heavily attended Canada Day events in the Inner Harbour under ongoing COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

But the Songhees and Esquimalt’s presence in the project was unlikely, given the continued mourning of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found in Kamloops – strong evidence of which came during the June 8 ceremony at the legislature and through informal feedback Helps received there.

RELATED STORY: Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Explaining the rationale for the motion during the meeting, Helps said, “one thing we can do is small acts of reconciliation. We can rethink what we do with our own resources and our own protocols for Canada Day. We don’t have the power to cancel Canada Day, but we do have the ability to readjust our programming to reflect the difficult times.”

Helps said she heard from local Indigenous leaders Tuesday that doing nothing would also feel odd, thus the move to hear from councillors on the matter.

The discussion touched on a range of aspects, from respect for the nations and the potential use of archived reconciliation-related footage, to the effect of changing the program on the musicians and other artists due to be booked.

In the end, committee members voted unanimously in favour of an amended motion by Coun. Ben Isitt that would still allow an educational video to be produced, but extend the deadline for airing it to Sept. 6. Such an extension would not only allow time for the city to consult with local First Nations leaders on content and give the production team time to switch gears, it keeps to the conditions on the $40,000 in Heritage Canada funding the city received for July 1 events.

A meeting of the City Family, a reconciliation advisory body that includes representatives from the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, city staff and council members, is scheduled for June 16 and the topic will be brought up then.

The committee recommendation was moved to the afternoon council meeting for approval.

ALSO READ: Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canada DayCity of VictoriaIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
VIDEO: Old growth forest counter-rallies converge on the streets of Island city
Next story
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

Just Posted

The front entrance of West Coast General Hospital features a roundabout and a garden. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: West Coast General Hospital sees changing of the guard

New doctors are establishing practices in Port Alberni

New building developments, such as this one on Anderson Avenue, are popping up all over the Alberni Valley as the housing market continues to heat up. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni faces unique challenges with housing

Island city seen as one of the most desirable for homebuyers, but where does that leave residents

Students work in the commercial kitchen owned by the Port Alberni Shelter Society as part of a food processing and production program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2021: From farm to classroom, learning the ropes

Port Alberni Shelter Farm food processing course aims to reduce food waste

Andy Richards from Dog Mountain Brewing uses a garden hose to spray down a fire at a structure next door to the brewery before the fire departments arrive. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
House burns on Third Avenue in Port Alberni

Multiple crews called to structure fire on June 10

Laura Hamelin works at the Port Alberni Paper Excellence mill site, testing the reel to make sure it fits specifications. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
PROGRESS 2021: Laura Hamelin makes a career out of making paper

Longtime Paper Excellence employee builds giant paper reels

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Liberal health critic brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Jeff Corntassel
B.C. scholar says restoring Indigenous place names a step toward reconciliation

University of Victoria’s Jeff Corntassel says it’s a statement of ‘we’re still here’

Dr. Benjamin How is one of the doctors with the Victoria Division of Family Practise who recorded a series of videos on Youtube and Facebook to combat vaccine hesitancy. (Youtube screenshot)
Vancouver Island doctors tackle vaccine misinformation through social media

Four videos on Youtube and Facebook have been posted to combat vaccine hesitancy in the region

Two women captured here on surveillance video are suspected in a string of thefts from Save-On-Foods stores in Western Canada. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP searching for travelling grocery store thieves

Female duo have made off with over $7,000 from Save-On-Foods stores in B.C., on Prairies

Comox Valley Search and Rescue helped a camper who went for a hike above Comox Lake late Saturday night. Photo by CVSAR
Camper rescued from cliffs above Comox Lake

Comox Valley Search and Recuse assists in helping hiker a kilometre past Cumberland campsite

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read