Victoria developer unveils first phase of Woodwards Village concept

The first part of a housing development on the site of the former Woodward’s parking lot in Port Alberni has been brought before city council.

Victoria developer Chris Le Fevre purchased the empty parking lot back in 2021, with plans to create a housing development—called Woodwards Village—that will pay homage to the popular department store that once used the lot for parking.

During a Port Alberni city council meeting on Monday, April 24, planner Brian McLoughlin brought forward the first application for this development, which will create a four-unit townhouse on the south end of the parking lot.

The property is located on Fourth Avenue, mid-block between Mar Street and Montrose Street.

“It is currently vacant and no longer being used for parking,” said McLoughlin.

Le Fevre is applying to amend the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP) as well as zoning for the area to a “townhouse multi-family zone.” This is a brand-new zoning designation for the city, which McLoughlin says will create more opportunities for townhouses in Port Alberni.

McLoughlin explained that many of the “historic” lots in South Port Alberni that date back to the early 1900s are very small, with a 44-foot by 125-foot frontage. This is generally too small for the city’s existing zoning bylaw regulations.

“This poses quite a strong barrier to new development on those parcels,” McLoughlin said.

The new townhouse multi-family zone (or TH1 zone) is a zoning designation that the city has developed for these kinds of properties. McLoughlin says the zoning designation is more flexible to allow townhouse styles.

Le Fevre’s proposed development is for a two-storey townhouse building with four units. Instead of facing the street, the townhouse will face “a central walkway” to the north. A second phase of the project, which will place another townhouse on the other side of this walkway, is still in the planning process.

“The intent is that there will be two buildings facing each other over a common space,” said McLoughlin.

The proposed development also includes fives parking spaces (accessed from the rear laneway) and plans for fencing to separate the townhouse from the existing property to the south.

McLoughlin told council that the development will form “a good transition” between lower density housing and the commercial district, and the extra density will also benefit Uptown businesses.

Council gave first and second reading to the amendments on April 24. A public hearing for the development will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.



