Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo) Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day 2017. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Family photos)

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Warning: This article contains disturbing content.

Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters, takes the stand today in Vancouver.

Read more about this trial and case

Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey, 4, were found dead in Berry’s apartment on Christmas Day 2017. Berry was discovered with injuries in the bathroom of the apartment.

The trial, which began in June, is also broadcast in the Victoria courthouse.

Wednesday morning, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough gave opening statements, preparing the jury for Berry’s testimony.

McCullough detailed years gambling problems and said by Christmas 2017 Berry owed $25,000 to a loan shark.

Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes
Next story
Pembina buying Kinder Morgan Canada and U.S. portion of Cochin pipeline

Just Posted

Port Alberni pickleball winners announced

Men and women competed in annual Nick Hoekstra tourney

Brothers win Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Course

Congratulations to the Savard Brothers, Mike and Andre, on their spectacular win

Interactive art exhibit in Port Alberni challenges stigma

‘Stigmatized’ presented by the Port Alberni Community Action Team

ARTS AROUND: Learn felting techniques at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will present two felting workshops

BCHL: Bulldogs new coach Joe Martin looking for hard skill, winning attitude

Alberni Valley team heads into new era with new owners, coaches, expectations

UPDATE: Wildfire east of Port Alberni under control

Crews continue to mop up 3.1-hectare fire

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court

Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River

James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats

Most Read