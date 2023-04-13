The doors to Victoria City Hall have been locked since late October 2022. Visitors can get in using a doorbell. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

The doors to Victoria City Hall have been locked since late October 2022. Visitors can get in using a doorbell. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Victoria locking city hall doors during day, mayor says it won’t impact accessibility

Mayor Marianne Alto says the doorbell system is common among government buildings

Entry to Victoria City Hall requires visitors to ring a doorbell because the doors are locked, but city officials don’t think that is impacting accessibility.

Colleen Mycroft, manager of executive operations and city communications, told Black Press Media the doorbell at the entrance of city hall was implemented toward the end of October 2022, but there is always someone there to let people in.

“They’ve been locked since, I believe, the end of October, beginning of November so this is not new at all,” she said. “It’s more just like any other provincial or federal building or CTV’s building, you just ring the bell and either our ambassador comes to get you or if he’s busy escorting someone up to the planning centre or somewhere else, then there is a backup security there so folks can always get into the hall. So that is the reason for the security is that we can’t not let folks into city hall so we always need someone in the lobby manning the doors.”

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said that while there was no inciting incident for the locked doors, it has been used simply as a way to manage the flow of people into the building and assist visitors with directions and information.

Alto also said that since there is always someone there to let people in, the locked doors don’t hinder accessibility.

“It is pretty typical of government buildings now, to have some management on the number of people coming in, but I don’t think it impacts the accessibility,” she said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Grannies’ serenade Victoria mayor to take action on gentrification downtown

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City HallCity of Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province setting up 12 ‘hubs’ around B.C. dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders
Next story
‘A huge blow’: Fire damage seeps deep into soil and souls of Island community gardeners

Just Posted

Duke & Goldie (pictured) will join John Gogo at Char’s Landing on Friday, April 14. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Char’s Landing presents night of songs and storytelling in Port Alberni

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Easter Sunday a wash out at golf course

Judy Schmidt’s “Beach Bum Art Gallery” was created using driftwood and recycled materials. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Art workshops offered at The Grove

Theresa Szymanis shows a garbage pile near Devli’s Den Lake to another member of the AV Nature Club. Volunteers spent a couple of hours on Thursday, April 6, 2023 cleaning up most of the pile and hauling it to the Alberni Valley Landfill. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Nature Club hauls 140 Kg of trash out of ecologically sensitive area