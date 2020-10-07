Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 after purchasing a lotto ticket from the Fairway Market on Jacklin Road, where he later returned to scan it. (Provided by Lotto Max)

Victoria man wins lottery, plans to buy new couch and bed

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 from the Lotto Max

A Victoria resident is looking forward to a good night’s sleep after winning a $500,000 prize from the Lotto Max Extra.

Dennis Demetrioff won the Sept. 4 draw after purchasing a lotto ticket from the Fairway Market on Jacklin Road, where he later returned to scan it.

“It has been a few years since I have bought any new furniture,” he said. “I might replace a few pieces in the house such as the couch – and get myself a new bed.”

Demetrioff, who describes himself as “low key,” said he will also share his winnings with his two children.

This year, B.C. residents have claimed more than $75 million in winnings from Lotto Max and more than $24 million from the Extra.

 

