Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)

Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announced on the weekend that her four-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour last month.

“I have had to take a step back to care for Asher and my family,” Lore said in a Sunday Facebook post.

“I remain your MLA for Victoria Beacon-Hill but am relying on the incredible support of my staff, the public service and my colleagues for stepping up to make sure my community is cared for while I take care of my family during this difficult time.”

Lore thanked the nurses, doctors, oncologists and others who have supported her family since the diagnosis.

“All my gratitude to everyone at BC Children’s Hospital and Ronald MacDonald House for all the incredible care,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the front-line workers, including those cleaning our hospitals and keeping our ferries running, who have made sure we can safely access that care for Asher.”

She also thanked her neighbours, friends, and family, along with B.C. residents who have “kept COVID under control over this last year by missing all the things you love so that we can keep each other and our families safe.”

The New Democrat MLA was first elected during last fall’s election and serves as the parliamentary secretary for gender equity. Lore said her office will still be able to be reached by phone and email and she’s looking forward to her full return.

The news prompted support from across the B.C. legislature and beyond.

“We’re thinking of Grace and her family during this difficult period,” Premier John Horgan wrote on Twitter.

“So very sorry to hear this,” tweeted Shirley Bond, interim B.C. Liberal leader. “Wishing you and your family nothing but the best in the days ahead.”

“I am so deeply sorry to hear this Grace,” said a tweet from Green party leader, Sonia Furstenau. “My heart is with you and your family, and we are sending you love and support at this time.”

READ: NDP’s Grace Lore declared winner in Victoria-Beacon Hill

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC politicsVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey
Next story
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

Just Posted

Eight of the nine elected councillors for Tseshaht First Nation gather for the first time via Zoom in January 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
Tseshaht First Nation in Port Alberni elects new council

Election was delayed by COVID-19

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police search nets illicit drugs, cash in Port Alberni

Charges contemplated for two males, say RCMP

Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions listens as San Group owner Kamal Sanghera explains the chop line inside one of the buildings at San’s remanufacturing plant on Stamp Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni unmoved by plea to reduce tax rate for light industry

San Group says 2021 increase ‘unfair’ penalty to company that is investing in the city

A worker checks to ensure his work is square at the Maitland Street Village low energy housing complex. (March 15, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s new low energy housing development progresses

List of interested renters grows before managers are even hired

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni looks at redirecting taxes to help pay for new pool

Taxes from new developments in 2020 could be put into reserve fund

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

A suspected arson fire caused in excess of $100,000 damage in south Nanaimo on Tuesday, March 23. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after fire destroys garage and vintage car in Nanaimo

27-year-old suspect with ‘significant mental health issues’ remained on scene, say RCMP

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tourism Tofino’s Cox Bay visitor centre won VIREB’s Best Institutional Building and Judges Choice award in 2020. This year’s nomination deadline is March 31. (Tourism Tofino photo)
Building awards will recognize some of Vancouver Island’s best construction projects

VIREB Commercial Building Awards asking for nominations

Alan Tudyk stars as Alien Harry Vanderspeigel in the new series Resident Alien (Photo by: James Dittinger/SYFY)
‘Resident Alien’ plans to return to Ladysmith for season 2

Show runner Chris Sheridan says the hit SYFY series will return to film season two in Ladysmith

Most Read