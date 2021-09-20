VICTORIA: NDP’s Collins declared winner after amassing big lead at midpoint

Incumbent reaches 44% of votes, ahead of Liberal Macdonald by more than 3,500

Laurel Collins is poised to retake her seat as federal member of parliament for the Victoria riding. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)

NDP incumbent Laurel Collins has been declared winner in the Victoria riding, with 130 of 234 polls reporting.

Collins leads Liberal Nikki Macdonald by more than 3,500 votes (8,293 to 4,701) and has reached 44 per cent of the popular vote. Conservative Hannah Hodson sits well back in third at 2,698 followed in order by Nick Loughton (Green, 2,294), John Randal Phipps (People’s Party of Canada, 689), Janis Zroback (Communist, 89) and Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party, 79).

The Liberals are projected to win enough seats to form a minority government after today’s 44th federal election.

Post-election events for candidates and their supporters in Greater Victoria look much different this time around in pandemic times. The New Democrats chose to avoid the usual large regional party in place of individual private candidate gatherings. Others, including the Greens and People’s Party of Canada, are going ahead with joint gatherings for local candidates.

READ MORE: Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

READ MORE: Victoria Electoral District

READ MORE: VICTORIA: What you need to know before you vote

READ MORE: Victoria candidates speak out on housing, climate and COVID-19

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canada Election 2021Election 2021federal electionVictoria electoral district