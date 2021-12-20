Victoria points to court wins as proof short-term rental crackdown is working

The City of Victoria continues to enforce its short-term rental policy to crack down on illegal short-term rental operators.

Four recent court cases that resulted in nearly $20,000 in fines against illegal short-term rental operators show policies around illegal short-term renting have been effective, the city stated in a release. The court orders prohibit five people from operating short-term rentals.

Those involved were operating without a licence – these properties included two duplexes, one condo, one garden suite and a single-family home with a basement suite.

Operating a short-term rental without a licence results in a fine of $500 per day and advertising such a unit without a valid licence carries a $250 per day fine.

“In the midst of the ongoing housing crisis, the city’s short-term rental regulations balance the opportunity for people to earn a little extra income with the importance of protecting long-term rental housing for people who need it like students, seniors, families and people saving up to buy their own place,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement.

“The vast majority of short-term rental operators are playing by the rules, which demonstrates that our policy and enforcement approach works well to achieve that balance. Those who don’t will face consequences.”

Residents are eligible for a short-term rental business licence if it is their primary residence and they are renting the whole home on occasion, such as while on vacation. Residents may also rent up to two bedrooms with shared kitchen and living spaces while at home.

To operate a short-term rental business in Victoria properties must have a licence and comply with operating requirements. Applications are available online at victoria.ca/STR.

