The Victoria Police Department announced that there will be controlled intersections in James Bay, near the B.C. Legislature, in light of upcoming rallies. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department announced that there will be controlled intersections in James Bay, near the B.C. Legislature, in light of upcoming rallies. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police announce controlled access near B.C. Legislature in preparation for convoy

Controlled access points will remain in effect as long as required, police say

The Victoria Police Department announced the implementation of controlled access points in the James Bay area Saturday (March 19) in light of rallies set to occupy the B.C. Capital.

Vehicle access will be limited to local vehicles only in the area and B.C. Transit operations will continue as usual.

The controlled access points will remain in effect as long as required to ensure public safety and to facilitate an environment for safe, peaceful and lawful protest, a release from VicPD said.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria residents want action to prevent ‘occupation’ of B.C. capital

“Eight weeks of continuous disruptions involving vehicles, “slow-roll” blockades and the use of horns, including modified air train and ship horns, has had a significant and unlawful impact on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. Legislature area.”

Occupation is not protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the release added.

Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at the B.C. Legislature and will be taken down once the protest events have concluded.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
CEO under fire for telling women at B.C. conference to ‘clean some rooms and do some dishes’
Next story
Tam expects ‘spring blip’ in COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

A photo from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs training camp in August 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni to host junior hockey showcase

From left to right Derek McGregor, Stan Hebert and John Robbins are sharpening up their game for the start of the Men’s Sunday morning golf on March 27. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club makes changes for 2022 season

(SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to Indigenous women entrepreneurial program

Easton Taylor breaks open a rock to discover a prize at the Rock and Gem Show at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rock and Gem Show returns to Alberni Athletic Hall after COVID-19 break