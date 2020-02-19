Victoria police ask victims of human trafficking to come forward after Saskatchewan arrests

Four people from Vancouver Island were arrested in Saskatchewan on Jan. 28

Victoria police are asking any victims of human trafficking to come forward. (Victoria Police)

Following the recent arrests of four Vancouver Island residents in Saskatchewan for human trafficking-related offences, Victoria police are asking any victims who may have been trafficked by the four to come forward.

Shawn Alexander Kelly, 23, Shermineh Sheri Ziaee, 36, and her two 19-year-old sons, Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi and Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi were arrested in Swift Current on Jan. 28, after being pulled over for travelling in a tight group of three cars and all speeding.

According to VicPD investigators believe that there may be additional victims in the Victoria area. Anyone who has information on human trafficking involving these four people are asked to come forward. Victims will not be judged, they will be listened to and they will be heard, according to a press release from VicPD.

To report what you know, call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The four people charged in Swift Current are considered innocent until proven guilty.



