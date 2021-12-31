Victoria Police Department seizes vehicle as part of pedestrian hit and run investigation

Video leads to public tip on vehicle that closely resembles one that struck a young woman

The Victoria Police Department says it has seized a vehicle in connection to a Thursday (Dec. 30) morning hit and run at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets.

Just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 30, investigators with the department seized a vehicle closely resembling one that struck a young woman, VicPD said in an update issued Dec. 31.

We're looking for the driver of a grey or silver MINI Countryman after a hit and run at Bay & Blanshard just after 9 a.m. this morning that sent a young woman to hospital. Video of the crash is below. Discretion is advised. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/ysGzb0nrHd — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 30, 2021

Police received a tip from a member of the public who recognized the vehicle from the video. Officers found damage consistent with a recent collision on the vehicle. It was then seized and towed to VicPD’s secure storage area for processing by Forensic Identification Section officers.

Investigators are now working to determine if the vehicle was involved in the hit and run.

VicPD is asking that the driver of the vehicle involved, those with footage of the collision, or anyone who has information about the incident and has yet to speak with investigators call 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

