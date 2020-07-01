VicPD is looking for this man, who is a suspect in a potential hate crime on a BC Transit bus in June. (VicPD)

Victoria police investigating possible hate crime on BC Transit bus

A young Black man was randomly struck by a Caucasian man who he did not know

Victoria police are searching for a man who randomly attacked a young Black man on a bus.

Just after 4 p.m. on June 19, officers were flagged down by two men in the 1100-block of Johnson Street. One of the men told officers he had been randomly struck by a man he didn’t know while on a BC Transit bus.

The attack was captured on video aboard the bus. In the video, the victim is seen entering the bus and moving towards a seat. The suspect then stands up and strikes the victim without warning. People nearby intervened and pushed the attacker off the bus.

READ ALSO: Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 40 and 50 years old with a medium to heavy build. He has blonde hair and was wearing sunglasses, a black hat with a logo on it, a blue shirt with a logo on it, tan shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he didn’t need medical attention.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

The incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime. According to police, further investigation, including identifying the suspect are needed to determine the potential charges for recommendation to Crown.

If you recognize this suspect, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Hate crimesVictoria Police Department

Most Read