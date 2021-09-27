Victoria police officer in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car

Police say officer was hit by a stolen vehicle, one person arrested

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

One officer is in hospital with serious injures after being struck by a stolen vehicle during a police incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Monday morning.

A witness at the scene told Black Press Media they saw the Victoria Police Department pursuing a black car before an officer was struck.

VicPD confirmed in an update at 11:30 a.m. that an officer standing beside a police vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle at 8:30 a.m. But the department has not disclosed any details of the initial incident.

In a later tweet, the department noted the vehicle was stolen and the suspect was not injured during the incident.

No other officers were injured at the scene and the injured officer was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was arrested at the scene.

Thank you for the well wishes and show of support for our @vicpdcanada officer. Too early in the investigation to determine motive, if any. We are supporting our officer & his family. A reminder of the risks our officers face daily. https://t.co/KTqlVKXb3R — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) September 27, 2021

Pandora Avenue was closed between Quadra and Vancouver streets for an investigation into the incident and reopened to traffic shortly after noon.

The investigation is ongoing.

