Victoria police are asking for information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are asking for information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officer injured in late-night ‘violent attack’ in park

Unknown man attacked officer in Banfield Park, VicPD seeking woman who may be witness

Victoria police are seeking information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park and sent to hospital late Thursday (Sept. 2) night.

VicPD says the officer was on foot in Banfield Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown man. The officer called for assistance over his radio and several other officers were sent to the area, but when they arrived the suspect was gone.

Investigators believe the injured officer was speaking with an unknown woman in the park before he was attacked. They are asking for help identifying the woman as a potential witness. She is described as an approximately 50-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair, who appeared distraught.

Friday morning on Twitter, VicPD called the incident a “violent attack.” No word was available on the officer’s current condition.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Saanich highway reopens as police investigation continues

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Majority of B.C. parents comfortable with kids back in schools: poll
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread slows to 671 Friday, hospital cases still rising

Just Posted

In this photo, circa 1946, several large fish hang under a Port Alberni Tyee Club sign, labelled with their weights. The Tyee Club was formed in the 1930s by a group of businessmen who loved to fish and wanted to promote fishing in the Alberni Inlet. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN14100 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tyee Club has long history in Port Alberni

An artist paints what he sees at Fisherman’s Harbour while standing at Harbour Quay during the 2019 Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Learn about plein air painting with DRAW Gallery’s ninth annual Paint Out

John Mayba and others will bring the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plans rally for climate change on Sept. 8

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action