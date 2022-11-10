A Victora real estate agent has been charged with making or publishing child pornography and another count of importing/distributing child pornography. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria real estate agent charged with making child pornography

Scott Garman faces two charges related to child pornography offences

A Victoria real estate agent has been accused of child pornography offences.

Scott Garman, an agent with the Garman Group, has been charged with making or publishing child pornography and another count of importing/distributing child pornography.

Each charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 14 years and a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of one year.

The offences occurred on May 4, according to court documents. Garman has had several procedural appearances at the Victoria courthouse since August and his next scheduled court date is Nov. 24. At that time, the accused is scheduled to choose his mode of trial – either by just a judge or a jury.

The Garman Group website was down as of Thursday morning (Nov. 10).

Black Press Media has reached out to the B.C. Financial Services Authority for comment on Garman’s real estate licence. The service regulates real estate professionals and other financial services.

Victoria

