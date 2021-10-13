A Victoria woman was arrested on Saturday (Oct. 9) after allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone at the Swartz Bay terminal and then reportedly threatened ferry staff members with a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria woman arrested after reportedly threatening BC Ferries staff with knife

The incident occurred at the Swartz Bay terminal on Oct. 9

A Victoria woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone at the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal before she reportedly threatened ferry staff with a knife.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers were called to the terminal on Oct. 9 over the woman reportedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone. Police said an altercation occurred when the passenger refused to give the woman her phone and after ferry staff intervened, the woman threatened to stab the workers before she left the area, according to a news release.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said as officers were on their way to the terminal, they received a call saying the woman was attempting to break into a nearby residence. The woman was arrested without incident when police located her.

The woman, a resident of Victoria, was held in custody. The RCMP is recommending charges that include robbery, mischief, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

“The officers in this situation used good judgement and relied upon sound de-escalation techniques to address a very agitated individual,” said Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media relations officer with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. “I am glad to report that this situation was resolved without anyone being harmed.”

