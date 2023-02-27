A Victoria woman has died following a Sunday morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Fisher Road in Cobble Hill. (File photo)

Victoria woman dead after crash on TCH in Cowichan Sunday

Weather conditions may have played a role

A Victoria woman has died following a Sunday morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Fisher Road in Cobble Hill.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP said that an officer was flagged down at 7 a.m., shortly after the single-vehicle crash near the intersection.

Police said first responders from the BC Ambulance Service and the local fire department rushed to the scene and immediately began performing first aid on the vehicle’s two occupants.

“Tragically the passenger of the small blue sedan did not survive the injuries she sustained in the collision,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau. “The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital for serious injuries.”

Manseau said preliminary investigation suggests that the blue Nissan was northbound on the highway when the passenger side of the vehicle struck a left-turn traffic signal, then slid down the highway approximately 100 metres before striking a barrier and coming to rest against it.

“The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours while investigators conducted their investigation into what caused the collision,” Manseau said.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and video to help with their investigation.

“If anyone witnessed or captured dash-cam footage of the scene and has not yet spoken with police, please contact investigators as soon as possible,” he added. The phone number for the Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment is 250-743-5514.

SEE RELATED: Snow storm hits Cowichan Valley; TCH closed by crash

Residents of the Cowichan Valley had awoken to snow on the morning of Feb. 26. At least 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight in some areas, including along the highway.

DriveBC was reporting at 7:53 a.m. that there were slushy sections on Highway 1 between Shawnigan Lake Road and Mt. Sicker Road in Crofton, with compact snow.

