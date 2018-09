The early run of sockeye salmon is creating a beautiful spectacle as they travel up Yard Creek east of Sicamous.

Yard Creek near Malakwa is filling up with the distinctive red bodies of early-run sockeye salmon as they jostle for a good place to spawn.

The beautiful spectacle drew several onlookers who stopped their cars on the side of the road to watch the fish swim upstream.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter