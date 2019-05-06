VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

A massive fire caused a portion of a building to collapse in downtown Victoria on Monday morning, as crews tried to gain control of the flames.

The call came in around 5 a.m. about a fire at the vacant building on Pandora Avenue, connected to the Royal Victoria Suites at Government Street. No one is believed to have been inside.

READ MORE: Vigorous fire engulfs rear section of Victoria gas station

Buildings between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue have been evacuated.

The 600 block of Pandora is closed to traffic, as is the 1400 block of Government Street. Buses in the area are affected.

READ MORE: Grass fire near Langford school under investigation

Deputy Fire Dan Chief Atkinson says it’s believed the fire started in the basement.

Crews say they are in defensive position as it is too dangerous to enter the building.

The City of Victoria issued an advisory that air quality in the area poor, and advised residents and visitors to stay a safe distance away.

READ MORE: One woman confirmed dead following Esquimalt fire

 

Wendy Hedley and her husband are visiting from Winnipeg, were staying next door. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District gets serious about composting
Next story
Systemic change needed to address suicide among physicians in Canada: doctors

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District gets serious about composting

Amount of waste going into the Alberni Valley Landfill needs to be reduced

Fire on Highway 4 near Port Alberni leaves German tourists car-less

Two tourists from Germany are safe, but have lost their vehicle following… Continue reading

Find your groove with hand drumming workshop in Port Alberni

TerraZetto will bring their drum circle session to Char’s Landing

Alberni Heritage Fair students visit regional airport

Public can view, vote on exhibits at Echo Centre on Saturday, May 4

Port Alberni’s Salvation Army battling hunger with a pillow fight

New event to wrap up month-long food drive, bring attention to city’s food insecurity

A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

Most Read